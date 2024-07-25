Shri Awanish K Awasthi, (IAS Retd.) – Advisor To UP CM urges for Unified Fire Safety Efforts

All stakeholders should come together on the issue of fire safety, as UP is emerging as a hub of industries and high-rise societies, said Shri Awanish K Awasthi, (IAS Retd.) – Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh while speaking at the inaugural day of PHDCCI’s 3rd edition of the two-day Uttar Pradesh Fire and Safety Expo & Conference- An Exclusive Expo & Conference on Industrial Safety (HSE), Fire Safety & Disaster Response, held today at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida.

Further while highlighting about the important steps and strides the government has taken, he informed that there are 100 fire stations under construction under the guidance of the Chief Minister, with 70 of them already activated. He also discussed that electrical safety is another challenge and emphasized on the need for high-quality electrical equipment.

Many fire NOCs for industries in high-rise buildings have been issued, 2,000 new firemen personnel have been appointed, and 150 more fire brigades have been purchased in the last 3-4 years, added Mr. Awasthi as he appreciated PHDCCI for organizing such a conference.

Mr. Avinash Chandra, IPS, Director General, Uttar Pradesh Fire Services, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh informed that Uttar Pradesh currently has 361 fire stations. The UP government’s aim is to have one station in every tehsil. He added, the mission is to reduce this response time as currently the response time is of 15-20 minutes in urban areas and over 30 minutes in rural areas, while developed countries have a response time of 8-10 minutes, hence we need to reach to their level. Further, he informed that ₹769 crore has been allocated by the government, and under the new act, EODB has been simplified, reducing the NOC form from 97 fields to 29 fields, with self-certification also underway. He emphasized that urbanization and industrialization will progress rapidly in the coming years leading to increased traffic congestion, and we need to address this aspect as well.

There is a manpower of 7,000 at present and 1,200 small and large firefighting vehicles. UP has 830 blocks and we have a target of have one station in each block. There are 5 expressways in UP spanning around 1,200 km, and in the next few years, quick response teams will be deployed every 100 km on both sides of the highway, he concluded.

Ms. Laxmi Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar appreciated PHDCCI for organizing such a conference and informed that a new act and regulations for this have been introduced in UP. She highlighted that Noida has become a hub of industries and Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a significant manufacturing destination not just for the country but globally. Hence it is crucial for us to be on the same level as international standards.

Ms. Singh added that Fire safety has different verticals, and all stakeholders should come together to address the existing lacunae. She further emphasized on the need for a unified protocol for manufacturers, a single redressal system, and trained professionals to assist the industry. She also urged that fire services should be included in the National Disaster Relief Plan and that appropriate budgets are required for upgrading the services. Further she also highlighted the importance of industry-academia interface, particularly for industrial research and preparing a roadmap for technical upgrades.

Mr. Mukul Singhal, IAS (Retd.) discussed that fire safety is not just a regulatory requirement but a moral obligation and ensuring the safety of our citizens and infrastructure should be our top priority.

Mr. Rajnish Chopra, Chairperson, Steering Committee- UFSEC, & Chairman, Safety Controls & Devices Ltd. discussed that over the last decade, we have witnessed remarkable innovations in technology that have significantly improved fire safety measures and as we continue to extend these advancements to disaster management it’s important that we adopt a proactive approach. In the context of UP’s rapid growth, ensuring advanced fire safety infrastructure is more crucial than ever.

Dr. S.P. Garg, Conference Convener- UFSEC & Former Executive Director, GAIL(India)Ltd informed that as per the data there are 2.78 million casualties per year due to fire incidents, and huge efforts are required to minimize this. In terms of finances, 4% of GDP is lost every year, which needs to be reduced. As per the National Crime Bureau, almost 60 people die every day from such incidents, with more than 66% being women, hence, the participation of women is required. He further emphasized the need to develop a safety culture in organizations to reduce the number of incidents and loss of lives.

Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, Executive Director, PHDCCI emphasized that awareness and sensitization about fire safety are crucial as many industries are prone to such incidents. He added that fire safety is often neglected and usually comes last in decision-making despite being critical. He stressed the importance of sensitivity to this issue and urged everyone not to compromise on quality, as improving critical infrastructure is vital and it is our collective duty.

Further, Dr. Mehta also highlighted the importance of fire safety audits and encouraged attendees to send suggestions, which the chamber will publicize and forward to the government.

Mr. Manoj Gaur, Chairman & Managing Director, Gaurs Group said that at the current pace of development, especially in NCR, growth will further accelerate in the next 5 years. Hence, the importance of norms and building codes is critical. He stressed that real challenges start after occupancy, so it is also important to take care of fire safety measures post-occupancy. He further emphasized infrastructure requirements, especially drones, cranes, and helicopters in the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway regions, as fire stations are far away and such resources are needed. He also called for the availability of technical personnel for maintenance and urged for specialized courses in fire safety and disaster management.

Mr. Gaur added that although regular fire drills are organized, there should be more emphasis on using new technology and equipment to tackle fire incidents.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI while moderating the session shared that primary rationale for organizing UFSEC is to raise awareness about the critical importance of fire safety across all sectors. By bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders, PHDCCI aims to highlight the significance of fire prevention and protection measures.

More than 50 exhibitors showcased the latest in fire safety technologies, products, and services.

The attendees included Industry professionals, government officials, safety experts, and business leaders. Various technical sessions, panel discussions, and keynote speeches on fire safety, prevention, and management were also organised.

