Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister of IT & Bt, Takes the Namma Metro to Attend Nasscom Summit

Bengaluru, 4th September 2024: Shri Priyank Kharge, the Hon’ble Minister of IT & Bt, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka chose to travel by Bengaluru’s Namma Metro on the Purple Line today. The Minister journeyed from Vidhana Soudha Metro Station to Whitefield Metro Station to attend the Nasscom Design and Engineering Summit 2024. During the 40-minute ride, he interacted with fellow passengers and gained valuable insights into their daily public transportation experiences in the city.

