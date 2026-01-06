Shri Ramesh Kumar Juneja takes over as Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE)

Chennai, Jan 06: Shri Ramesh Kumar Juneja, Vice – Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE) took charge as Chairman of CLE in the 184th meeting of Committee of Administration of CLE held in Chennai on 6.1.26 through Hybrid mode. CLE is an Export Promotion Council, Sponsored by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Juneja is a visionary entrepreneur and business strategist, renowned for founding companies that have excelled in their fields. With a keen eye for opportunity and a relentless drive for excellence, Mr. Ramesh Juneja has established a portfolio of successful businesses and has been instrumental in fostering growth and innovation in each venture.

The companies promoted by him spans a wide spectrum of industries in various fields namely Leather (JC Group), Leather Accessories, Chemicals (Indotan Chemicals) and Real Estate (Juneja Infrastructure).

His association with the Leather Industry spans over four decades. As the founder of JC Group, Mr. Ramesh Juneja revolutionized the industry by tying up with retailers to become a nominated tanner of finished leather for them in the 1980s. Under his leadership, the company has seen exponential growth and has become a leading name in the finished leather manufacturing. Overtime, the group, forward integrated into manufacturing products, accessories and shoes for retailers across the world.

Mr. Juneja has been a board member in CLE for over 15 years and is serving as the Regional Chairman of the Eastern Region since 2014. He is the Vice Chairman of Council for Leather exports since April 2024. Mr. Ramesh Juneja has contributed his specific skills and knowledge, helping to steer the organization and industry towards achieving its highest exports in leather goods and safety wear during his tenure.

Mr. Juneja is also serving as Vice-Chairman of Indo – Italian Chamber of Commerce and has been instrumental in ensuring significant investments in collaboration between Italy and India across sectors like Railways, Infrastructure, food and leather.

Having been a Founding Committee member of Calcutta Leather Complex Tanners’ Association and its President for over a decade, he has liaisoned with the State Government to empower tannery owners to run the complex. Under his leadership, he was able to convince the Government of West Bengal to invest Rs 800 crores for the up gradation of the Common effluent treatment plant and other infrastructures at the Calcutta Leather Complex.