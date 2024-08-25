The Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan Star Siddhant Chaturvedi inaugurated the designer duo Bharat Reshma’s third flagship store in Gurugram

Expanding their presence in the city, Designer Duo Bharat Reshma Grover launched their premium collection at their brand-new store in Golf Course Road, Gurugram, on August 24, 2024.

The Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan Star Siddhant Chaturvedi inaugurated the designer duo’s third flagship store.

It has become synonymous with striking contemporary architecture and elegant, warm, and unique interiors. Having worked very hard for a long time on the studio’s design, Bharat expressed, “We were quite certain from the beginning to develop a creative studio that would add justice to the remarkable curation of ensembles.”

The store is located at– 2nd Floor, Golf Course Road, A-14/5, Property No. 5, Road No. 14, Block-A, DLF City, Phase -1, Gurugram, Haryana – 122002

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/bharat_reshma/?hl=en

Website: https://bharatreshma.com