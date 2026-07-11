Sikkim, West Bengal Sign Reciprocal Transport Agreement; Major Relief for Taxi Operators and Transport Sector

New Delhi, July 11: In a significant development for the transport sector, the Governments of Sikkim and West Bengal on Friday signed a Reciprocal Transport Agreement at Paribahan Bhavan, Kolkata, aimed at improving transport connectivity and providing major relief to taxi operators (Sarathis/Chalaks) of Sikkim.

The agreement was signed by Shri Ravinder Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Government of West Bengal; Shri Manish Pradhan, Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Sikkim; and Shri Roshan Pradhan, ATC-cum-Secretary, State Transport Authority, Government of Sikkim, in the presence of the Minister-in-Charge, Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, Shri Arjun Singh.

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang welcomed the signing of the agreement, describing it as a landmark achievement for the transport fraternity of Sikkim. He stated that the agreement doubles the countersignature permit quota for Sikkim taxis from 3,000 to 6,000, permits taxi vehicles operating under Special Permits to pick up passengers on their return journey from Siliguri and other areas, and removes the requirement of countersignature permits for Sikkim-based transport vehicles operating between Rangpo and Melli.

The Chief Minister said these measures would significantly ease operations for taxi operators, improve the efficiency of passenger transport, and enhance regional connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal.

Expressing his gratitude, Shri Tamang thanked the Government of West Bengal for its support and cooperation in finalising the long-awaited agreement. He conveyed his appreciation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, the Minister-in-Charge of the Transport Department, Shri Arjun Singh, and all concerned officials for facilitating the agreement within a short period.

The Chief Minister added that the agreement would provide substantial relief to Sikkim’s Sarathis (Chalaks), promote smoother movement of passengers and vehicles, and further strengthen the longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation between Sikkim and West Bengal.