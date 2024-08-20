SimonMed Imaging Adds Seven Locations Throughout Florida

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2024 – SimonMed Imaging (SimonMed), one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States, announces today the addition of seven locations in Florida through a combination of acquisitions and de novos over the last two years. These locations include three in Sarasota County, two in the Greater Orlando area, and two in the Tampa Bay area. SimonMed’s newest location, Orange City, officially opened today.

Two of the new locations, Lake Nona and Sarasota Springs, also offer SimonMed’s simonONE total body MRI scan, which leverages 3T MRI technology and SimonMed’s specialized team of radiologists to provide patients with a comprehensive view of their health. simonONE aims to detect potential health issues, such as cancer, early while treatable.

“Through SimonMed’s expansion, we are continuing our mission of making advanced technology, including 3T MRI and 3D Mammography, accessible and affordable across Florida,” stated Dr. John Simon, SimonMed’s Founder and CEO.

SimonMed now has 35 locations throughout Florida, for a full list and to find a location near you please visit: https://www.simonmed.com/locations/