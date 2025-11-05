Simple Energy Exceeds FY24–25 Revenue by 125percent; Records 1,000+ Unit Sales

Bengaluru, 05th November 2025: Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based automotive company has achieved remarkable milestones. The company exceeded its entire FY2024–25 revenue by over 125% as of October 2025, driven by rapid growth in deliveries and expanding nationwide presence. It also recorded a total of 1,050 unit sales in October 2025 – 974 units as per the Vahan portal (excluding Telangana) and 76 units sold in Telangana – marking its strongest month yet. To cater to the surging demand, Simple Energy has ramped up production by 40% at its 2,00,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. In parallel, the company has expanded its marketing team to over 40 professionals, supporting its aggressive pan-India expansion plan that aims to establish 150 retail stores and service centres by March 2026. Together, these initiatives reflect Simple Energy’s focused effort to build scale, strengthen operations, and accelerate its growth trajectory.

The company’s flagship two-wheeler, the Simple ONE Gen 1.5, and the more recent Simple OneS were launched earlier this year in January 2025. Both scooters, known for their industry-leading IDC ranges of 248 km and 181 km, respectively, have quickly gained strong market traction. The company attributes this success to positive customer feedback on performance, range, and design and an expanding retail footprint across key markets.

Commenting on this achievement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said, “Surpassing last year’s revenue by over 125% in just seven months and crossing the 1,000-unit sales mark reflects the strong trust customers have placed in Simple Energy. Every milestone – from scaling production and expanding our team to broadening our store and service centre footprint – is part of a deliberate plan to strengthen the company and serve our customers better. As we move toward 150 stores and service centres by March 2026, we remain focused on driving growth through innovation, accessibility, and trust.”

In September 2025, Simple Energy achieved another milestone by becoming the country’s first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to commercially manufacture heavy rare-earth-free motors. The new motor line delivers the same uncompromising performance and torque-rich character while eliminating the dependence on heavy rare-earth elements.

Simple Energy has built a strong retail presence with 61 outlets across major cities, including Bengaluru, Goa, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Chennai, Agra, and Jaipur. Strengthening its pan-India expansion, the company is now gearing up to enter new markets such as Delhi, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar in the coming months.