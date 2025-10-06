Sindhi Culture Foundation & Partition Museum celebrated the first anniversary of Lost Homeland of Sindh with ‘Sik Sindh Ji – An Evening for Sindh, with Love’

The Sindhi Culture Foundation, in collaboration with The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust (TAACHT), marked the first anniversary of the Lost Homeland of Sindh gallery at the Partition Museum & Cultural Hub, Delhi, with a special event titled Sik Sindh Ji – An Evening for Sindh, with Love, on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The evening began with a guided walkthrough of the Lost Homeland of Sindh gallery, followed by a baithak featuring author and scholar Rita Kothari, who presented her two new translations — Kahe Latif (Shah Abdul Latif’s poetry, published by Vani Prakashan) and Ittehad: A Life Together (Guli Sadarangani’s novel, published by Zubaan). Kothari was joined in conversation by Anamika, Manju Mukul, and Aanchal Malhotra, moderated by Aditya Vikram Shrivastava.

The highlight of the evening was a soulful Shah Jo Raag concert by Mazharuddin Ali Akbar Mutva and friends, which left the audience deeply moved. The celebration concluded with dinner, bringing together community members, cultural leaders, and heritage enthusiasts to honour the shared legacy of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Lady Kishwar Desai, Founder of the Partition Museum and Chair of TAACHT, said: “The Lost Homeland of Sindh gallery is a deeply emotional space, not just for the Sindhi community but for anyone whose family history has been shaped by Partition. For us at the Partition Museum, it represents a vital part of our mission – to tell stories of loss, resilience, and cultural continuity across all regions affected by 1947. Over the past year, this gallery has become a living archive of memories and identity, ensuring that Sindh’s vibrant heritage is not forgotten. To mark its first anniversary with music, literature, and community felt truly special, and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to preserving these narratives for generations to come.” Aruna Madnani, Founder–Managing Trustee, Sindhi Culture Foundation and Gallery Curator, shared: “When we envisioned this gallery, it was to ensure that Sindhi culture and memory find a rightful place in history. A year later, we are heartened to see how the Lost Homeland of Sindh has become a space for learning, reflection, and connection. Sik Sindh Ji was our way of honouring this journey through books, music, and collective remembrance.” Adding to this, Shaina Ganapathy, Community Outreach Head, Embassy Group, said: “At Embassy, we believe cultural preservation is as important as innovation and growth. Supporting the Lost Homeland of Sindh and this beautiful evening is our way of standing with communities in keeping their legacies alive for future generations.”

The event was supported by Embassy Group, Ashoka Centre for Translation, Vani Prakashan, and Zubaan Publishers. It stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of Sindhi heritage, celebrating art, literature, music, and memory.