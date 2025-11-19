Single.id enters premium home-audio space through exclusive with Cinebels partnership

Mumbai, 19 Nov: Single.id, the cross-reward-program identifier operated by Enigmatic Smile, has further expanded into the premium lifestyle and home audio segment through an exclusive partnership with Cinebels, India’s leading luxury home audio brand.

Tech-loving entertainment and music lovers will now have an added incentive to shop at Cinebels, India’s leading luxury home audio brand – becoming a part of Single.id’s instant, card-linked rewards ecosystem spanning 100+ retail partners and 150,000+ touchpoints nationwide.

Through this partnership, Cinebels patrons using Single.id partner apps – such as Dhoni, NDTV Big Bonus, Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club Rewards and Sarvatra Rewards, can now earn and redeem instant, card-linked rewards on purchases made at Cinebels stores pan-India. They will also gain access to Single.id’s growing network of 100+ retail partners and 150,000+ touchpoints nationwide.

“Through this exclusive tie-up, we’re delighted to extend Single.id’s unified rewards technology platform to the premium home audio and lifestyle tech segment. Partnering with a high-end, technology-first brand like Cinebels, allows us to connect our vast digital rewards ecosystem with real-world luxury experiences – making every purchase more seamless and rewarding,” said Chandra Bhushan, Country Head, Enigmatic Smile India.

With Single.id’s unified, card-linked platform, customers can enjoy a No App, No OTP, No Scan, and No Login rewards experience. One seamless payment connects them to a vast network of lifestyle and technology brands, turning every purchase into a rewarding experience.