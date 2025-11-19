Single.id enters premium home-audio space through exclusive with Cinebels partnership

Mumbai, 19 Nov: Single.id, the cross-reward-program identifier operated by Enigmatic Smile, has further expanded into the premium lifestyle and home audio segment through an exclusive partnership with Cinebels, India’s leading luxury home audio brand.
Tech-loving entertainment and music lovers will now have an added incentive to shop at Cinebels, India’s leading luxury home audio brand – becoming a part of Single.id’s instant, card-linked rewards ecosystem spanning 100+ retail partners and 150,000+ touchpoints nationwide.
Through this partnership, Cinebels patrons using Single.id partner apps – such as Dhoni, NDTV Big Bonus, Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club Rewards and Sarvatra Rewards, can now earn and redeem instant, card-linked rewards on purchases made at Cinebels stores pan-India. They will also gain access to Single.id’s growing network of 100+ retail partners and 150,000+ touchpoints nationwide.
“Through this exclusive tie-up, we’re delighted to extend Single.id’s unified rewards technology platform to the premium home audio and lifestyle tech segment. Partnering with a high-end, technology-first brand like Cinebels, allows us to connect our vast digital rewards ecosystem with real-world luxury experiences – making every purchase more seamless and rewarding,” said Chandra Bhushan, Country Head, Enigmatic Smile India.
With Single.id’s unified, card-linked platform, customers can enjoy a No App, No OTP, No Scan, and No Login rewards experience. One seamless payment connects them to a vast network of lifestyle and technology brands, turning every purchase into a rewarding experience.
“At Cinebels, we’ve always been committed to curating innovative, high-design home audio experiences for our customers. We’re excited to offer them the added value of earning and redeeming rewards seamlessly, safely, and instantly through our partnership with Single.id, while unlocking access to a wider retail network,” said Mr. Arjun Agarwal, CEO, Cinebels