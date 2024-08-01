SingleStore Launches dot_product Accelerator AI Program

August 01, 2024,San Francisco, United States : SingleStore, the real-time data platform that helps users transact, analyze and contextualize their data, announced today that it is launching a new accelerator program for AI startups in the Asia Pacific region. The program furthers SingleStore’s vision to partner with businesses in the region to develop world-class AI applications.

SingleStore is committed to innovation and advancing AI’s development in Asia and around the world. In particular, India and Singapore are poised to become hubs of technological innovation, with significant government and private investment pouring into AI development. SingleStore’s goal for the accelerator program is to help startup communities develop cutting-edge AI technologies through the best and most responsible use of data. Eligible startups will be able to apply for SingleStore credits to help build, grow and scale their missions.

“It is a good moment to be in tech in India and Singapore, as their burgeoning and diversifying economies are attractive for tech investment,” said Raj Verma, CEO of SingleStore. “We are here to help this region become a hub for AI and technological innovation, and are committed to providing users with a robust data platform to support their current and future data needs.”

“B2B marketing has become more data driven, requiring a data platform with speed, scale and simplicity, automating data analysis in milliseconds rather than minutes,” said Aravind Murthy, Co-Founder, Factors.AI. “We are proud to work alongside SingleStore in fostering AI’s development and deployment while providing real-time data analysis to our B2B customers.”

As the only data platform that can act as a single store for all AI applications, SingleStore remains at the forefront of generative AI innovation. The company released the latest version of its data platform in June 2024, and this new AI accelerator program will be an asset to supporting rising startups and customers looking to harness their data to advance their company’s growth.

In 2024, SingleStore earned five 2024 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, the most the company has ever won in a single year. Four of those awards were earned for the third consecutive year, while the recognition in the Vector Database category was a first.

