SK Telecom Partners with MIT to Advance Generative AI Innovation

SEOUL, February 4, 2025 – SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced today that the company is joining the MIT GenAI Impact Consortium as a founding member to explore commercialization and industry implications of generative AI technologies with MIT faculty and leading global companies.

MIT GenAI Impact Consortium is an industry-academia collaboration to explore the impact of generative AI technologies on society and industry, with the goal of providing practical direction to the AI industry. MIT has been paying close attention to AI-enabled industrial transformation, with faculty members publishing 25 papers on the topic of generative AI in the past year.

As a strategic priority of Sally Kornbluth, President of MIT, the consortium is led by Anantha Chandrakasan, Dean of the MIT School of Engineering and MIT’s Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, along with faculty leaders who play a central role in selecting optimized projects, identifying research teams, and managing research efforts.

The founding members of this consortium include six global companies: SK Telecom, OpenAI, The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Group, Analog Devices and TWG Global.

The MIT consortium plans to select key projects and commence full-scale research this year.

By participating in this consortium, SK Telecom plans to share its competitiveness and development strategy with the founding member companies and explore potential collaboration opportunities. Also, SK Telecom hopes to deliver tangible results created with MIT to its SK AI R&D Center, in areas such as ICT, semiconductors and energy. Acting as SK Group’s AI technology control tower, SK AI R&D Center closely supports business operations in AI-based technology areas — including AI modeling, vision AI, digital twins and AI factories.