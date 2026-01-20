Jan 20: Skilling Rural Youth Is Key to Strengthening India’s Households and Future Workforce New Delhi, 19th January 2026: For millions of rural youths, the transition from education to employment is critical and challenging. Many aspire to white-collar jobs, often unaware that skilled blue-collar and technical roles can offer stable, dignified, long-term careers. Limited access to training and pathways into work pushes many into insecure livelihoods, leaving households dependent on climate-sensitive incomes. Strengthening skilling ecosystems is therefore essential—not only for employment, but for reliable off-farm income that builds household stability.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, this challenge takes on renewed urgency. As India works to harness its demographic dividend and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, equipping rural and semi-urban youth with relevant, market-linked skills is critical for inclusive growth, reducing distress migration, and strengthening local economies. Beyond livelihoods, meaningful employment builds a sense of agency and confidence – enabling young people to become active contributors and positive role models in their families and communities.

For over a decade, Ambuja Foundation has worked to strengthen rural livelihoods through its Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Institutes (SEDI), creating pathways from education to employment for young people in underserved regions. Operating through a network of SEDI centres across 13 states, SEDI equips rural youth—many from agricultural households and limited local job markets—with practical, job-ready skills across 42 accredited courses in sectors such as retail, healthcare, construction, and emerging industries. To date, the programme has trained over 1,34,000 youth, supported by personalised counselling and strong industry linkages, with 77% of graduates securing wage employment or starting their own enterprises. By enabling dependable off-farm livelihoods, SEDI helps diversify household incomes and reduce vulnerability to climate and economic shocks.

The past year marked a significant milestone, with the SEDI network expanding from 35 to 51 centres, enabled by strong partnerships with corporate, institutional, and technical partners. Fifteen new centres were established across strategic locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh—allowing deeper outreach and more diversified training aligned with local employment opportunities.

Programme outcomes during 2024–25 reflect the strength of this approach. 97,000 youth secured employment, with an 82% retention rate, indicating sustained workforce engagement. Average monthly salaries rose by 10% to ₹14,090, while the programme continued to support dual livelihood pathways—60% of graduates entering wage employment and 40% pursuing self-employment—strengthening household income stability.

Responding to changing skill demands, Ambuja Foundation also expanded its Future Skills programme, introducing artificial intelligence (AI) training across six locations to prepare rural youth—many first-generation learners—for participation in the digital economy. In parallel, new courses such as Solar Technician training across seven centres are opening pathways into India’s growing renewable energy sector.

Beyond training, initiatives like Kaushal Niwas, a transit hostel in Jaipur, have eased the transition into work—particularly for young women—by providing safe, temporary accommodation during interviews and early employment. Since its inception, over 1,800 trainees have used Kaushal Niwas as a stepping stone into the workforce. SEDI Alumni Chapters have further strengthened post-placement support, connecting over 3,000 alumni through mentorship, peer learning, and relocation guidance.

Ravi Nayse, COO (Skills), Ambuja Foundation, said, “For many rural youth, the barrier is not a lack of aspiration, but limited access to quality training, exposure, and pathways into work. Our focus has been on building skilling ecosystems that align industry demand with local realities. When rural youth secure stable employment or build viable enterprises, the impact extends well beyond individual incomes—it provides households with dependable off-farm earnings and helps families better withstand economic and climate-related shocks.”

As India marks National Youth Day, the experience from the ground reinforces a clear message: the vision of Viksit Bharat will be shaped not only by growth in cities, but by the opportunities created for young people in rural India—strengthening households, communities, and the broader economy. Ambuja Foundation reiterates the importance of continued collaboration across government, corporate industry, and civil society to ensure that rural youth are equipped to shape and contribute to India’s future growth.