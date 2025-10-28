Skipper Pipes Launches New Campaign featuring MS Dhoni

Mumbai, October 28, 2025: Skipper Pipes has launched their latest advertising campaign, developed in collaboration with ZeroFifty Mediaworks. Based in Kolkata, Skipper Pipes is one of India’s most trusted manufacturers of high-performance piping systems. Designed for uncompromising safety, durability, and operational efficiency, their solutions serve a diverse range of applications—from residential plumbing to complex infrastructure and agricultural systems.

ZeroFifty Mediaworks is a Mumbai-based creative company.

The charmingly humorous campaign features MS Dhoni and comprises three films. The ads focus on Skipper Pipes’ unique lead-free and leak-free properties. The campaign also consciously acknowledges the critical role of the plumber in building safe homes.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr.Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest national campaign featuring our trusted brand ambassador, MS Dhoni. For India, Dhoni represents integrity, resilience, and leadership – values that define Skipper Pipes. Our continued partnership with him reflects our shared commitment to delivering safe and sustainable piping solutions to every Indian home.” Adds GS Sainath, President – Polymer Division, Skipper Pipes “This campaign proudly reinforces and positions Skipper Pipes as India’s safest pipes – 100% lead-free, leak-proof, and built on the foundation of trust and reliability. It also celebrates the unsung heroes of our industry – the plumbers – who play a vital role in guiding homeowners toward safer choices.” Mr. Shriram Iyer, Co-founder, ZeroFifty Mediaworks, added, “This campaign aims to present the brand proposition (India’s safest pipes) in a simple and relatable way. Being a celebrity-led campaign, the challenge was to seamlessly weave in the crucial role of the plumber when it comes to building a safe home. This campaign epitomises ZeroFifty’s fundamental premise – to focus on simple, human story-telling.”

The campaign will roll out across digital media , OOH, on-shop branding, and new POSMs/POPs in phases this quarter.