Skippi Unveils Crazy Corn with Fresh Flavours & Premium Quality

Hyderabad, August 21st, 2024: Skippi, a leading ice popsicle brand featured on Shark Tank India, is excited to announce the launch of its new product line, Crazy Corn. This range introduces four unique flavours: Cream & Onion, Jalapeno, Lemon & Mint, and White Chocolate. Crazy Corn offers a delightful snacking experience that combines rich flavours with a nostalgic touch, all while utilising innovative freeze-drying technology and minimal oil.

Crazy Corn will be available initially on Skippi’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, MyStore and Byron at a price of ₹99. The snack is crafted to provide a unique taste experience while maintaining a commitment to quality ingredients. Utilising freeze-dried technology, Crazy Corn preserves the natural flavour and texture of the corn, offering a crispy, crunchy snack that retains its fresh taste without the need for artificial preservatives.

Crazy Corn is made through freeze-dried technology that removes water from food. The process starts by freezing the food and placing it in a vacuum, where the ice turns into vapour without melting. This advanced technology, also used by astronauts, is what sets Skippi’s Crazy Corn apart. Unlike any other brand, Skippi employs this method to create a snack that’s not only light and dry but also perfect for long-term storage, ensuring the freshest taste and highest quality.

Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder of Skippi, commented on the launch, “We are incredibly excited about the introduction of Crazy Corn and its potential to significantly impact our brand. This launch is a big step for Skippi as we introduce a new snack that combines great taste with a nostalgic feel. Made using just 2% olive oil and freeze-dried technology, Crazy Corn ensures a healthier, crunchy snack experience. We believe it will not only captivate our existing customers but also attract new ones by offering a unique and memorable option that meets modern snacking desires.”

The flavours are inspired by a blend of creativity and nostalgia. The Cream & Onion flavour brings the classic taste of a beloved favourite, while Jalapeno caters to those who enjoy a spicy kick. Lemon & Mint provides a refreshing and light taste, ideal for summer, and White Chocolate offers a dessert-like experience in a crunchy form.

As Skippi continues to diversify its product offerings, the brand is dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction and delivering high-quality snacks. With plans to expand the product line further, Skippi remains focused on providing exceptional flavour and a nostalgic experience for snack lovers everywhere.