Škoda Auto India expands footprint in West Bengal with two new Customer Touchpoints

Kolkata, October 8, 2025 – Škoda Auto India has inaugurated two new Customer Touchpoints in West Bengal, further strengthening its network presence in the state and the eastern region of India. These new facilities, launched in partnership with Sanwaria Automotive (SPL Skoda), include a new Showroom in Salt Lake, Kolkata and a new Sales & Aftersales facility at Algaria, Barasat.

Commenting on the inauguration of these new Customer Touchpoints, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “West Bengal is a vital market for us, and these new dealerships mark a significant step in bringing the Škoda brand closer to customers at the center of Kolkata’s business and technology hub. This expansion helps strengthen Škoda Auto’s legacy in India, delivering safety, value, and a rewarding ownership experience through world-class infrastructure, while enhancing accessibility and customer connect across the country.” Mr. Nikunj Agarwal, Dealer Principal, Sanwaria Automotive (SPL Skoda), said, “We are proud to partner with Škoda Auto India by opening two new dealership outlets in West Bengal. These facilities are designed to deliver a premium customer experience, from display to delivery, while also offering state-of-the-art service support. Our commitment is to provide customers in West Bengal the very best of Škoda’s product range and ownership journey.”

The new Kolkata Showroom is spread across 5,495 sq. ft., with display space for seven cars The Barasat facility features a 3,055 sq. ft. sales area with a display of four cars, complemented by a 7,820 sq. ft. aftersales facility equipped with seven service bays. With these additions, Škoda Auto India now has nine touchpoints across five cities in West Bengal, which include Kolkata, Howrah, Barasat, Durgapur and Siliguri.

Closer to customers

Over the past few years, Škoda Auto India has expanded its network from over 120 Touchpoints in 2021 to over 315 Touchpoints across 177 cities to date. The company remains steadfast in its goal of getting closer to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to providing a seamless customer experience across India.