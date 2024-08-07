Škoda Auto India implements proactive Flood Relief Support for all its customers

August 7, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Business 0

Mumbai, 7th August, 2024 – In the wake of severe floods and heavy rains across various regions in India, Škoda Auto India have implemented a proactive Škoda Flood Relief Support programme. Support is extended to every flood-affected Škoda car across the country and to customers who have not opted for Road Side Assistance (RSA).

Support

The Škoda Flood Relief Support is a programme offering proactive RSA support to all Škoda cars and customers affected by floods anywhere in India. Customers who have not opted for RSA will also be provided this service till 15th September, 2024, ensuring they have access to mobility and are not stranded during the monsoon season. The company has set up two toll-free numbers — 1800 209 4646 or 1800 102 6464 – to ensure customers have 24-hour access and more than one option to reach out to assistance. Škoda Auto India has also issued Expert Guidelines for Vehicle Floor Repair to all its dealers.

Service

Škoda Auto India has always offered a 4-year/100,000 km warranty as standard for all its new cars with an option to extend it to the 5th and 6th year with upto 150,000 kms. In addition, the company’s fleet consists entirely of 5-star rated, safety-tested cars for both adults and children. The latest Flood Relief Support is yet another endeavour by the manufacturer to provide a hassle-free ownership and maintenance experience to its customers.

Related Articles

No Picture
Business

Skoda Auto India Celebrates 129 Years with Skoda Drive of Belief Campaign Invites Individuals to Share Their Story of Growth

June 13, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Business Comments Off on Skoda Auto India Celebrates 129 Years with Skoda Drive of Belief Campaign Invites Individuals to Share Their Story of Growth

June 13, 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Škoda Auto’s journey commenced 129 years ago when Václav Laurin and Václav Klement started making bicycles in 1895, laying the foundation for the company’s enduring legacy that would see […]

No Picture
Technology

HCLTech placed in Customers’ Choice quadrant in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Voice of the Customer

February 13, 2024 Sujata Technology Comments Off on HCLTech placed in Customers’ Choice quadrant in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Voice of the Customer

NEW YORK, US and NOIDA, India, Feb 13, 2024—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, received the highest number of overall responses and was placed in Customers’ Choice quadrant in November 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for […]