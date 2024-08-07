Mumbai, 7th August, 2024 – In the wake of severe floods and heavy rains across various regions in India, Škoda Auto India have implemented a proactive Škoda Flood Relief Support programme. Support is extended to every flood-affected Škoda car across the country and to customers who have not opted for Road Side Assistance (RSA).

Support

The Škoda Flood Relief Support is a programme offering proactive RSA support to all Škoda cars and customers affected by floods anywhere in India. Customers who have not opted for RSA will also be provided this service till 15th September, 2024, ensuring they have access to mobility and are not stranded during the monsoon season. The company has set up two toll-free numbers — 1800 209 4646 or 1800 102 6464 – to ensure customers have 24-hour access and more than one option to reach out to assistance. Škoda Auto India has also issued Expert Guidelines for Vehicle Floor Repair to all its dealers.

Service

Škoda Auto India has always offered a 4-year/100,000 km warranty as standard for all its new cars with an option to extend it to the 5th and 6th year with upto 150,000 kms. In addition, the company’s fleet consists entirely of 5-star rated, safety-tested cars for both adults and children. The latest Flood Relief Support is yet another endeavour by the manufacturer to provide a hassle-free ownership and maintenance experience to its customers.