Škoda Auto India shares design glimpse of all-new compact SUV

Mumbai, July 15, 2024: The Škoda Auto India juggernaut continues to roll on the brink of its 129th year anniversary globally, and the 24th in India. After a host of customer and product actions across the year and beginning 2024 with the announcement of an all-new compact SUV, Škoda Auto India provided a second glimpse of this all-new car.

Speaking on the release of the design teaser, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “We began 2024 with the announcement of our all-new compact SUV. Midway through 2024, we are well on track. Our compact SUV is undergoing rigorous testing on our roads across India and we are continuously enhancing the finer nuances together with our production preparations, high competencies and quality local supplier partner ramp-ups. The new Compact SUV will truly democratize our European technology on Indian roads. As it is based on a larger car platform, our compact SUV will have the ‘big car’ feel within a compact footprint and thus have a great appeal for new car buyers, in line with our brand commitment to India, as the most important market for Škoda Auto outside Europe. A majority of the Škoda cars produced outside Europe are manufactured in our local factories and we are exporting locally produced Škoda cars to 14 countries.”

The design

Being based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that is developed for larger cars like the Kushaq and Slavia, Škoda’s upcoming compact SUV promises the dynamics, handling and road-manners of a larger car while maintaining the 4-metre footprint. The design teased hints at elements from Škoda Auto’s Modern Solid design language. The all-new compact SUV will be the company’s first implementation of the Modern Solid design language in India. It is defined by clear, reduced lines that reflect the simplicity, solidity and quality of Škoda cars.

The design approach

The design team has endeavoured to provide this all-new SUV bold and muscular shapes around the fenders with the goal of providing an enhanced stance and road presence to the car. This Škoda will also have a high ground clearance and space around the wheel for tackling uneven road surfaces and lend the car that SUV character. The design will retain the typical Škoda SUV language in the front and add details like refined and precise DRL light signatures. The upcoming SUV will also feature a hexagon pattern on the side and rear of the car lending more value to the design.

The car

The all-new compact SUV will compete in the sub 4-metre SUV segment in India. This is the brand’s first-ever foray into this segment and the company targets entirely new markets to bring in new customers with this all-new vehicle. The SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform like the Kushaq and Slavia. The MQB-A0-IN platform was developed by teams in India and the Czech Republic specifically for India. Both the Kushaq and Slavia earned a full 5-stars for adults and children under Global NCAP’s safety tests and are being exported to 14 countries.

The announcement for this all-new car was made in February 2024 and is to make its world debut in India in 2025. Combined with this petrol-powered all-new compact SUV, the Kushaq SUV, the Slavia sedan, the Kodiaq luxury 4×4, the Superb luxury sedan and further expansion in customer touchpoints, Škoda Auto India has its path towards further growth in India well entrenched.