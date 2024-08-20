SLB and Palo Alto Networks expand collaboration to strengthen cybersecurity for the energy sector

August 20, 2024,Santa Clara, Houston, Calif., United States : Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) and global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced they are expanding their collaboration to strengthen cybersecurity for the energy sector.

The companies will combine SLB’s cloud and edge technologies and domain expertise in the energy industry with Palo Alto Networks’ cross-industry, platform-based cybersecurity solutions. This will not only help SLB remain on the forefront with its own security infrastructure, but also help drive future enhanced solutions to address evolving cyber threats as the industry’s adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence accelerates.

“The maturation of our industry’s digital transformation makes cybersecurity paramount to our operations, and the digital solutions we offer to our customers,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, SLB. “Through this collaboration, we will continue to enhance and strengthen our role as our customers’ digital partner of choice.”

As part of the collaboration, SLB will integrate Palo Alto Networks Precision AI™-powered cybersecurity platforms, including Prisma® SASE, Prisma Cloud and Cortex XSIAM® in its technology stack. These platforms will enable SLB to achieve comprehensive security across its network, cloud and edge platforms, enabling thousands of domain and AI users on SLB’s Delfi™ digital platform to collaborate in a safe and secure environment. The two companies also will develop and implement solutions for edge products and services, which will be critical as more energy customers move toward automated and autonomous operations.

“Through platformization, organizations can simplify their management processes, reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO), and enhance their security outcomes,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive officer, Palo Alto Networks. “Palo Alto Networks commends SLB for their forward-looking approach in shaping the future of the energy industry through secure and innovative solutions. Their vision for modern IT transformation through platformization aligns with our own commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and driving technological advancement. Together, we can build a resilient and secure energy ecosystem that meets the challenges of tomorrow.”