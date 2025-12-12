SLCM Wins Prestigious CII SCALE Award 2025 for Excellence in Agri-Warehousing

New Delhi, Dec 12th: Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s largest post-harvest logistics and Agri-solutions Company, has once again been honored with the Excellence in Agri-Warehousing award at the prestigious 12th edition of Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence (SCALE) Awards by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).​

Considered one of the most coveted recognitions in the logistics sector, the CII SCALE Awards honours organisations that set industry benchmarks through innovation, operational excellence, and best-in-class supply chain practices. SLCM was recognized by the jury for its Unified Post-Harvest Management Platform, which integrates scientific warehousing, AI-based Quality testing, certifications, funding against storage receipts, and real-time monitoring of the commodity lifecycle into a single Phygital eco-system. This phygital platform has enabled a significant reduction in post-harvest losses while enhancing transparency and speed across every stage of commodity handling.

The recognition highlights the transformative impact of SLCM’s flagship solutions, Agri Reach and Agri Suraksha, both of which continue to redefine efficiency, transparency, and trust in the agriculture value chain.

Speaking on the achievement, Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO of Sohan Lal Commodity Management Limited said “Seeing our efforts being consistently recognised by the CII SCALE Awards is a matter of great honour for all of us at SLCM. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to building a scientific, scalable, phygital-driven post-harvest ecosystem for India. It further motivates us to continue strengthening our Phygital ecosystem, expanding ourcapabilities, and delivering greater value to farmers, financial institutions, and agribusinesses across India, while continuing to expand our reach to the remotest parts of India and Myanmar. By integrating AI, digital workflows, and stringent scientific protocols, we are ensuring that agricultural assets are safeguarded with the highest levels of accuracy, accountability, and trust.” He added, “Our systems are built to serve India’s agricultural stakeholders reliably, from farmers and processors to banks and corporates. This award fuels our commitment to deliver solutions that are scalable, objective, and truly transformative for the nation’s food economy.”

The jury was particularly impressed by the scalability and precision of SLCM’s cutting-edge and patented Agri Reach application, which integrates a robust Warehouse Management System and AI-enabled quality control (QC) mechanism. Demonstrating exceptional performance, the platform is deployed across 21,306 warehouses, cumulatively managing operations that have handled 6,859.23 million metric tonnes (Mn. MT) of throughput. Leveraging technology-driven precision, it has completed 3,25,604 quality checks, assessing 16.27 million metric tonnes of agricultural commodities and accurately inspecting 102 different commodity types. By standardizing quality assessment processes that were earlier reliant on manual interpretation, Agri Reach has brought uniformity, transparency, and efficiency to agri-commodity management.

Another solution that garnered strong appreciation was SLCM’s Agri Suraksha, a first-of-its-kind innovation offering 24×7 real-time warehouse surveillance via solar-powered CCTV cameras monitored from a centralized war room. This technology eliminates the need for physical guards, reduces operational costs for customers, and helps curb malpractices. Features such as GPS-enabled digital locks with remote authorization and tamper alerts ensure airtight access control and enhance security. Through Agri Suraksha, SLCM has created India’s first real-time digital vault network, securing 1,500+ agri storage facilities across 240 districts and 19 states. Impressively, 71% of SLCM’s Assets Under Management (AUM) are already protected under this system, which also contributes to sustainability by reducing 78 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

This award strengthens SLCM’s legacy as a frontrunner in India’s post-harvest management landscape. The company continues to expand its digital and physical footprint, empowering the agricultural ecosystem with scientific storage, advanced quality assessment, and secure collateral management solutions that minimize losses and maximize value.

Over the years, SLCM has consistently demonstrated industry leadership, earning multiple prestigious recognitions for its contribution to agri-logistics and post-harvest management. In the past as well, SLCM has shown strong performance and been deservedly awarded- CII SCALE Awards under various categories in the years 2017,2018,2019, and 2024