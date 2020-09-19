Sleepwell partners with Hotstar for ‘IPL Khelo Offer’

Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has partnered with Hotstar to launch the ‘IPL Khelo Offer’ during the IPL season. The initiative comes at a time when all the cricket fanatics are looking for comfortable match seats while enjoying the game from the luxury of their home. The offer will be brought to life through promotional teasers during the telecast of all the IPL matches from 19th September to 20th November on Hotstar.

On every six scored and a wicket taken, viewers can give a missed call to the dedicated Sleepwell toll-free number 85 88 88 88 86 and exchange their old mattress for a discount of up to Rs. 5800. On purchase, they also get a chance to win a free mattress. Sleepwell is committed to offering a safe and seamless experience and now with ‘IPL Khelo Offer’, customers can make the most out of IPL season without worrying about their match seats.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It’s the first big celebration this year where everyone will come together to support their favourite teams. With the upcoming IPL season, fans will make the most of watching the match at home. We want to connect with our customers through this larger than life event and offer our comfortable mattresses through special offers and discounts so that our consumers get the most comfortable match seats to watch IPL. We hope this campaign will help a build a stronger connect with the cricket fanbase of the country.”