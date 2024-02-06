SmartAdditions, Inc. introduces LOUNGE-IT car phone holder

Hudson Valley, New York – February 6, 2024 – SmartAdditions today announced the launch of its innovative LOUNGE-IT™ car phone holder. The unique design combines the one-handed convenience of magnets with fold-out rests that prevent slipping.

The LOUNGE-IT has two magnet areas to prevent the blocking of wireless coils; the required metal plate can go in the center of phones with wired charging or near the bottom of phones that charge wirelessly. There is no interference with wireless charging capabilities. “No other magnetic phone holder I’ve seen has this design,” said Greg Tucker, SmartAdditions’ CEO.

The LOUNGE-IT works with virtually any smartphone and offers two mounting options. The rear-view mirror arm mount puts the phone at eye-level for safer navigation. The mount offers both horizontal and vertical positioning. The horizontal orientation is perfect for dash cam apps, and the vertical is ideal for maps. The vent clamp mount option enables users to attach the LOUNGE-IT to the dashboard, if preferred.

“I always loved the convenience of magnet mounts, but it’s a distraction when the phone falls off while I drive,” Greg added. “Our design offers easy, one-handed phone placement and removal, with foldable rests that prevent the phone sliding off. It’s like a lounge chair for the phone. Hence, the LOUNGE-IT name.”

Distracted driving, any activity that takes a driver’s eyes off the road, causes thousands of deaths annually in the United States. The National Safety Council estimates there are more than 1.5 million crashes annually due to cell phone use while driving. The LOUNGE-IT rear-view mirror mount lets users look at the map while keeping the road in their sight line.