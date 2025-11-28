SmartStop Expands Orlando Footprint With Winter Garden Storage Acquisition

Ladera Ranch, Calif., Nov 28, 2025 — SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the acquisition of a self-storage facility located at 1650 Avalon Road in Winter Garden, Florida. The facility consists of approximately 72,100 net rentable square feet across seven one-story buildings, offering approximately 515 storage units, including a mix of climate-controlled interior units and non-climate-controlled drive-up units.

Ideally situated approximately 15 miles west of downtown Orlando and directly across the street from a major national supermarket, the property benefits from strong visibility, with an average of approximately 7,900 vehicles passing by daily. The facility is located in a high-growth area with a strong median household income within a three-mile radius and an anticipated 8.4% population growth over the next five years. A planned nearby residential development is expected to add more than 42,000 new housing units upon completion.

This acquisition marks SmartStop’s fifth location in the Orlando market, further strengthening the company’s presence in central Florida. The facility will serve the neighborhoods of Hamlin, Independence, Stoneybrook West, Latham Park, Summerlake, and Horizon West.

“Winter Garden is one of the fastest-growing suburban markets in central Florida, and this property checks every box for long-term value,” said Wayne Johnson, President and Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “With strong demographics, high visibility, and significant ongoing residential expansion, this acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as we continue to scale our footprint in the Orlando metro area.”