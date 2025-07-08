SMBC Americas Hires Nick Stevenson to Lead TMT Corporate and Investment Banking

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 — BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Americas Division today announced that Nick Stevenson has joined the bank as Group Head of technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) corporate and investment banking (CIB) as SMBC continues to grow and diversify its Americas business.

A managing director based in New York and reporting to CIB Co-Heads Stephanie Bowker and Yoshiyuki Natsuyama, Nick will focus on expanding the bank’s TMT business and leading a team of bankers covering SMBC clients across the space.

Nick brings over three decades of experience in CIB to SMBC, including 24 years at RBC Capital Markets, where he most recently served as Global Head of media, communications, and entertainment investment banking. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Bank of America and Citi. His extensive industry knowledge and experience will strengthen SMBC’s growing CIB business.

“SMBC’s commitment to growth in corporate and investment banking in the Americas is a key pillar of our global strategy,” said Richard Eisenberg, Co-Head of Coverage and Capital Markets, SMBC Americas Division. “Nick’s industry relationships and deep knowledge of the TMT sector will continue to enhance our client franchise.”