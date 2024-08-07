Smile Foundation brings food kits, hygiene packs and mobile healthcare to Wayanad

Kochi/New Delhi: August 07; 2024: Smile Foundation, an Indian development organisation, has begun its humanitarian relief and response programme in the flood-affected Wayanad district in Kerala under its first phase. The aim is to provide critical support to the worst-affected children and families, working in tandem with government authorities.

Food Kits: Smile Foundation is providing essential sustenance for a family for at least a month. Each pack contains rice, wheat flour, dal, salt, oil, sugar, chili powder, turmeric powder, biscuits, milk powder, and electrolytes. The target is to provide 45 lakhs (4.5 million) meals.

Hygiene Kits: Basic hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, soaps, chlorine tablets, candles, soap boxes, mosquito repellent, and bleaching powder will be distributed in packs.

Health Services: A mobile healthcare unit is being deployed to deliver immediate medical care at the doorsteps or the nearest approachable spot. The unit is equipped with a doctor, a paramedic, a community mobiliser, a community health officer, and a driver, besides stocks of medicines, and basic diagnostic and lab facilities. In addition, health camps will be organised under the guidance of the state authorities.

All the above services and support are free of cost.

Smile Foundation works for children and their families in the areas of education, skilling, healthcare, etc. across 27 states of India. under its Disaster Response Programme, Smile Foundation also responds with emergency reliefs, closely working with the authorities.

From the post-tsunami rehabilitation in 2004, relief during the Kashmir earthquake in 2005 to the Fani cyclone in 2019, the Assam Floods in 2022 and the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, Smile Foundation has responded with humanitarian support in numerous calamities. It has also helped children and families rebuild their lives by facilitating education, healthcare, and livelihood measures.