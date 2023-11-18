Smoke House Deli’s first-ever Pizza Festival is here

INDIA, November 18, 2023: Smoke House Deli, from the house of Impresario and India’s beloved choice for quality European cuisine, is excited to introduce a two-month long Pizza Festival, at eleven outlets in India across NCR, Mumbai, Dehradun, and Bengaluru; from November 16, 2023. The festival features an all-new line up of pizzas, alongside Smoke House Deli’s all-time favourites that are sure to be loved every pizza aficionado out there.

Over the years, Smoke House Deli has carved its presence as among the most loved pizza places. It has attracted interest, reactions, and love for its classic pizza line up and quality European cuisine. Through this Pizza Festival, the culinary team at Smoke House Deli has whipped globally renowned styles of pizza especially for the Indian audience.

Some highlight pizza types available at the Smoke House Deli Pizza Festival include:

Artisanal Pizza: A delightful range of Naked and Neo-Neapolitan pizza with a tasty crust and flavourful toppings. The Naked Pizza is unique range without any tomato sauce added on top of pizza base. The toppings are flavour bombs that up your pizza cravings and back for more. A spicy combination of pepperoni with burrata and bird’s eye chilli, a folklore pizza with pulled roasted chicken tossed in a delicious velouté sauce with shiitake mushroom and mozzarella cheese, an unusual pairing of lamb kebab with babaganoush, exciting vegetarian pizza with burrata, truffled warm honey and chilli jam and a rustic ratatouille with blackened miso corn, rucola and vegetables.

Panuzzo: Traditional pizza sandwiches with freshly baked thin pizza dough becoming the base of the sandwich and an alluring amalgamation of hummus and grilled vegetables; balsamic chicken with fresh greens, onion and tomato; avocado with bacon, lettuce and tomato and the caprese, a classic pairing of fresh tomato with mozzarella cheese with basil leaves. The crisp texture of the freshly baked panuzzo bread adds a delightful crunch and texture to the sandwich experience.

These can be paired with Smoke House Deli’s delicious cocktails and sangrias making this a hearty combination for everyone who loves pizzas.

Mohit Balachandran, Brand Head at Smoke House Deli, says, “We at Smoke House Deli are delighted to announce our much-anticipated Pizza Festival! We’re elevating your pizza experience with the introduction of exciting new flavours, including the daring Naked Pizzas and signature Panuzzos, bringing a burst of innovation to India’s pizza landscape. Join us in this hearty culinary crusade; come, indulge your taste buds, and savour the symphony of flavours we’ve crafted just for you. It’s not just a festival; it’s a culinary journey that awaits at Smoke House Deli.” Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., says, “We’re eager to introduce the Smoke House Deli Pizza Festival, hoping to taking your taste buds on an unforgettable journey through the world of artisanal pizzas. At Smoke House Deli, we’re passionate about creating unique culinary experiences, and this festival is no exception. Our team has curated a delicious selection of that blend the best of flavours and ingredients. Whether you’re a fan of classics or eager to experiment, we’ve got something for every pizza lover.”

Smoke House Deli’s Pizza Festival is a celebration of the world’s most cherished dish, meticulously crafted with the freshest ingredients and an unparalleled passion for the art of pizza making. The Pizza Festival is now live across Smoke House Deli outlets in Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Dehradun, and available for home delivery via DotPe, Zomato and Swiggy.