SMT Gets TGA Australia Approval for Supraflex Cruz

September 30, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies), a global leader in innovative medical devices, proudly announces that its flagship drug-eluting stent (DES), Supraflex Cruz™, has received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia. The TGA is a part of the Australian Government Department of Health, and it’s a regulatory authority for therapeutic goods in Australia.

The Supraflex Cruz DES is designed to treat patients suffering from coronary artery disease by delivering a combination of sirolimus and a biodegradable polymer, which ensures optimal drug release and vessel healing. The stent’s advanced design, which is among the most studied DES in the market, allows for greater flexibility, reduced injury to the arterial wall, and faster endothelial healing, resulting in better patient outcomes.

Commenting on the approval, Head of APAC, Anil Suri said, “We are thrilled to receive TGA approval for Supraflex Cruz, which allows us to expand our footprint in Australia and provide patients and healthcare professionals with a superior solution for treating coronary artery disease. This approval highlights our commitment to bring innovative, life-saving technologies to global markets. Supraflex Cruz offers exceptional acute performance and proven safety and efficacy. We are confident Supraflex Cruz will make a significant impact on cardiovascular care in Australia, as it has in over 80+ countries globally, where it’s currently approved.”

With TGA approval, SMT continues to reinforce its position as a leading global provider of cardiovascular devices, committed to advancing patient care through technological innovation and cutting-edge research.