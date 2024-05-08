May 8th, 2024: Building on the illustrious heritage of crafting exquisite premium ice creams, Magnum India has geared up to dazzle at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival alongside – Sobhita Dhulipala. The collaboration promises to merge indulgence with elegance, promising an unforgettable experience of luxury and style.

With a legacy deeply rooted in fashion and luxury, Magnum believes a day without pleasure is a day lost. Through this association, Magnum aims to dive deeper into the realms of passion, pleasure, creativity, and versatility.

In addition to Sobhita’s captivating appearance on the brown carpet, she will be attending the exclusive Magnum party and the Magnum lounge with celebrated names like Troye Sivan and Mura Masa. It is a night of custom-dipped decadence, mind-blowing installations and pleasure stations designed to transport Pleasure Seekers to immerse in a world of indulgence and allow themselves to go Wherever Pleasure Takes You.

“Partnering with Sobhita Dhulipala for this year’s Cannes Film Festival embodies everything Magnum ice cream stands for—sophistication, boldness, and the pleasure of indulgence,” said Shiva Krishnamurthy, Executive Director HUL– Foods & Refreshment. “Cannes not only celebrates cinematic art but also serves as a showcase for timeless elegance and daring creativity, much like Magnum’s ice creams. Sobhita’s vibrant presence and fashion-forward style beautifully aligns with our pursuit of crafting experiences that are as visually stunning and delectable. This association at Cannes highlights our continuous commitment to being at the forefront of pleasure and luxury, delighting our audience in new and exciting ways.” Speaking on the occasion Sobhita Dhulipala adds “Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories. This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film and flavour. I’m looking forward to showcasing how Magnum ice cream transforms everyday indulgence into something truly spectacular.”

This collaboration at Cannes marks a momentous occasion for both Magnum India and Sobhita Dhulipala, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of creativity and luxury. With a blend of fashion, film, and flavour, this partnership sets a new standard for indulgence, ensuring that the ‘Magnum experience’ remains unforgettable long after the festival lights dim.