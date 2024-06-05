Social Beat Appointed as Digital Partner for Café Coffee Day

Chennai, June 05, 2024. Social Beat, a digital growth partner for leading brands across verticals, has been appointed as the agency-on-record (AOR) for Café Coffee Day’s (CCD) digital communication mandate including Digital Strategy, Planning, and Creative solutions for CCD’s Social Media handles. The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.

The appointment comes as CCD seeks to sustain and grow its leadership position across all digital platforms. The mandate for Café Coffee Day will be led by Social Beat’s Bangalore and Chennai offices. The team will focus on developing new campaign ideas, influencer activations, and a brand new social strategy for brand CCD.