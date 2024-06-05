Social Beat Appointed as Digital Partner for Café Coffee Day

Chennai, June 05, 2024. Social Beat, a digital growth partner for leading brands across verticals, has been appointed as the agency-on-record (AOR) for Café Coffee Day’s (CCD) digital communication mandate including Digital Strategy, Planning, and Creative solutions for CCD’s Social Media handles. The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.
The appointment comes as CCD seeks to sustain and grow its leadership position across all digital platforms. The mandate for Café Coffee Day will be led by Social Beat’s Bangalore and Chennai offices. The team will focus on developing new campaign ideas, influencer activations, and a brand new social strategy for brand CCD.
Shabri Prabhakar, President – Marketing, CCD said, “We are excited to partner with Social Beat for our digital and social marketing mandate. With their proven track record and expertise across brands in the creative, strategy, and digital spheres, Social Beat will play a critical role in our brand’s growth shortly.”
Suneil Chawla, Co-Founder, of Social Beat, said, “We are thrilled to be awarded this prestigious mandate. With a specialized team that truly understands the consumer category, we can provide an entire ecosystem of digital services that will expand the brand’s reach and influence. We will focus on creating new experiences for their loyal customers and deliver innovative campaigns throughout the year.”