Social Beat, one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, successfully executed a comprehensive digital campaign for Fortune Foods to celebrate the brand’s 25-year milestone. Titled ‘Swaad Ka Safaar,’ the campaign aimed to bring alive the values and legacy of Fortune Foods through the love of Ghar Ka Khana, engaging audiences across generations through nostalgic and relatable storytelling.

The campaign’s creative approach resulted in a series of AI-generated videos and a brand-new 25-year logo launch film, encapsulating Fortune’s journey from then to now. The use of AI-driven creative assets brought a modern touch to the brand’s legacy content, ensuring relevance for both existing and new customers.

Commenting on the campaign’s success, Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat, said: “Fortune Foods has been a trusted name in Indian households for 25 years, representing a rich culinary heritage. Our objective was to create a campaign that not only celebrates this milestone but also resonates with people of all ages. The success of this campaign demonstrates the power of digital storytelling in building emotional connections with consumers.” Jignesh Shah, Head of Digital, Fortune Foods, added, “Completing 25 years is a monumental achievement for Fortune Foods, and it was important for us to celebrate this milestone with our customers who have been part of our journey. Social Beat’s innovative approach to digital storytelling through Ai generated videos helped us convey the brand’s legacy and emotional connect in a way that truly resonated with our audience. The results speak for themselves, and we look forward to more collaborations with Social Beat in the future.”

The campaign was executed in three phases: pre-launch, launch, and sustenance, with key highlights including the unveiling of Fortune’s commemorative logo and a heartwarming 25-year journey video made by Social Beat that struck an emotional chord with audiences. The campaign across key cities including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, garnered massive digital traction with over 36 million impressions and a reach of 11.7 million users.

The campaign has set a new benchmark for digital-first brand celebrations in India. Social Beat continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, delivering impactful campaigns that drive brand growth.