Sohrab Sitaram to Launch Over 5,000 First Coffee Stores Amid India’s Cafe Boom

August 8, 2025: After scaling legacy milkshake brand Keventers from scratch to over 375 outlets across India and the Middle East in just four years, hospitality entrepreneur Sohrab Sitaram is now brewing his next big move, coffee.

Founded in 2024 by Sohrab Sitaram and Dhawan, First Coffee aims to tap into one of India’s fastest-growing consumption categories: accessible, everyday coffee experiences. Speaking at the People Matters TechHR India 2025 conference, Sitaram revealed his ambitious vision — to build 5,000–6,000 outlets across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and beyond.

“With Keventers, we had strong partners like Domino’s, which has over 3,000 stores in India. For coffee, I believe we can scale to 5,000–6,000 outlets — not just in India, but in Bangladesh, Nepal, and beyond,” he said during a panel discussion on scaling sustainable business models. India’s coffee culture is shifting from aspirational to habitual, and First Coffee is designed to meet that moment, prioritising frequency, familiarity, and cultural relevance. Drawing on his entrepreneurial playbook, Sitaram emphasises speed and agility as non-negotiables: “For me, it’s always been about moving very quickly. I believe if you’re 70% ready, you need to just go for it. In the food and beverage industry, you don’t get endless opportunities. You have to be agile, and speed is non-negotiable. Especially in QSR — Quick Service Restaurants — where even dispensing time matters. Growth in our business has to be fast-paced.”

With $1.2 million in funding raised last year from Beenext, First Coffee is now focused on expanding to new locations across India while investing in hiring, marketing, and building a brand that can compete with global giants but with a local soul.