SolarCraft Brightens Bluerock Vineyards with Sustainable Solar Energy System in Alexander Valley

Novato, CA, December 12, 2023 — By harnessing the power of the sun, SolarCraft has provided Bluerock Vineyards with a state-of-the-art solar solution that not only reduces their environmental footprint but also enhances their operational efficiency by offsetting over 50% of their electrical use with clean, solar power. The new solar panel system, designed and installed by SolarCraft, encompasses 98 high-efficiency solar panels, mounted on the standing seem roof of Bluerock’s newly built barn and is designed to produce 65,000 kWh annually.

Bluerock was able to finance the solar installation through the Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP), which is a property-assessed clean energy (PACE) financing. Through SCEIP financing, businesses like wineries in Sonoma County can access affordable funding for initiatives such as solar installations, fostering a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to their operations.

The new solar panel installation is projected to offset 46 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) annually, equivalent to 11 cars taken off the road per year, 106 barrels of oil consumed, or carbon sequestered by 55 acres of trees in 1 year. By choosing solar power, the winery is actively participating in the global fight against climate change, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and environmental impact.