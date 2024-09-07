SolarCraft Powers Up Pine Ridge Vineyards with a New Solar Installation

Novato, CA, September 07, 2024 –The newly installed solar photovoltaic system at Pine Ridge Vineyard includes 280 high-efficiency panels, designed to produce 179,433 kWh of clean energy each year. This system will offset nearly 40% of the winery’s electricity consumption, significantly reducing their reliance on costly utility power sources and advancing their sustainability goals.

Sheldon Parker, Senior Director of Operations for Crimson Wine Group, the parent company stated: “I can’t say enough about the team at SolarCraft. Their professionalism, attention to detail, craftmanship, and ability to deliver on time, and to budget, was exemplary; I would recommend them to anyone seeking solar options.”

Pine Ridge Vineyards is dedicated to taking every step to preserve their region’s ecosystem beyond utilizing green power. Their Napa Green certification reflects their commitment as responsible land stewards, supported by a Green Team that continually improves and updates their practices.

The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 125 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 321,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 290 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 146 acres of trees in one year.