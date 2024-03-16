SolarCraft Provides Sustainable Solar Energy Solution

Novato, CA, March 16, 2024 — Having embraced clean energy at their residence through a SolarCraft installed system since 2012, the owners seek to extend sustainability to their business. Now, more than 95% of Advanced Collision’s usage of utility electricity has been replaced with clean, solar energy. Comprising 69 high-efficiency solar panels, the system is installed on the roof, designed with a capacity to generate 51,292 kWh each year. With a variety of incentives and tax credits designed specifically for solar installations, this investment promises substantial returns over time, resulting in long-term cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 36 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing 92,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 83 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 43 acres of trees in one year. By utilizing solar energy, Advanced Collision Repair Solutions will reduce their environmental footprint, lower operational costs and promote a sustainable future.