SOLD – A-Z Storage in Danielsville, GA

Hilton Head Island, SC, December 01, 2023 –Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of A-Z Storage in Danielsville, GA. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.

The facility, located at 175 Fowler-Freeman Rd., offers 211 standard drive-up and climate-controlled units with 27,900 +/- RSF on 3.88 +/- acres. Amenities include perimeter fencing, digital keypad entry, security cameras, asphalt drive aisles, and exterior security lighting.

Danielsville, GA is just 15 miles from Athens, GA, a bustling city with many recreational activities, shopping, dining, and cultural events, and home to the University of Georgia. It is approximately 30 miles southwest of the town of Hartwell and Lake Hartwell in South Carolina, 82 miles southwest of Greenville, SC, 86 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA, and 100 miles northwest of Augusta, GA.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.