Sonio Unveils Transformative AI-Powered Voice Solution to Revolutionize Ultrasound Workflows

Sonio Expands Its AI-Powered Ultrasound Solutions with Sonio Voice, Transforming Maternal-Fetal Medicine Through Intelligent Clinical Reporting

NEW YORK, NY (JAN 27, 2024) – Sonio, a global leader in AI-driven MedTech innovation for women’s and children’s health, announces the launch of Sonio Voice, a cutting-edge voice-recognition solution that redefines OB-GYN ultrasound reporting.

Building on Sonio’s expertise in leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, Sonio Voice seamlessly integrates with the company’s flagship Ultrasound reporting platform. This revolutionary tool employs state-of-the-art AI to transcribe, analyse, and input ultrasound data in real-time as sonographers perform exams. By eliminating manual data entry, Sonio Voice optimizes workflows, reduces administrative burdens, and empowers healthcare professionals to focus on delivering superior patient care.

“With Sonio Voice, we are advancing our mission to lead the AI-driven transformation of ultrasound workflows,” said Cécile Brosset, CEO and co-founder of Sonio. “Our portfolio is a testament to how transformative technology can deliver unprecedented value and efficiency, enabling our customers to provide better care with smarter, faster tools.”

As Sonio continues to set the standard for innovation in medical imaging, Sonio Voice represents another milestone in its journey to revolutionize ultrasound practices. The solution reflects Sonio’s commitment to empowering clinicians with the best tools to improve outcomes for women and children worldwide.