Sony India Launches Large Aperture Wide-angle Zoom G Lens™ FE 16-25mm F2.8 G

Sony India is pleased to announce the latest addition to its full-frame α™ (Alpha™) E-mount lens line-up. FE 16-25mm F2.8 G is a large-aperture wide-angle zoom lens that maintains an F2.8 maximum aperture over the entire zoom range from 16 mm to 25 mm, combining supreme image quality with excellent portability due to its compact and lightweight design.

This new lens offers high-resolution performance, beautiful bokeh, and high-speed, high-precision, quiet, fast-tracking AF (autofocus). Weighing an impressively light 409 g, it is highly portable so you can easily enjoy everyday shooting that emphasizes the sense of perspective that can only be achieved with a wide-angle lens. It benefits from the same filter diameter, operability, and roughly the same size and weight as the “FE 24-50mm F2.8 G” announced in April 2024, easy to use when shooting hand-held or when combined with a gimbal. The FE 16-25mm F2.8 G expands the range of photographic and video expression for creators in a variety of scenes such as astrophotography, landscapes, architecture, portraits, general snapshots, and selfies.

Key features of FE 16-25mm F2.8 G

Compact and lightweight design with the latest optical and mechanical design.

Filter diameter φ67 mm, maximum diameter 74.8 mm, length 91.4 mm, weight approximately 409 g.

By effectively arranging three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glasses and four aspherical lenses, including one ED aspherical lens, various aberrations such as chromatic aberration are reduced, and high-resolution performance is achieved from the centre of the screen to the corner.

The 11-blade circular aperture and optimisation of spherical aberration provide the beautiful bokeh that is the hallmark of Sony G lenses.

High close-up shooting capability with a minimum shooting distance of 0.18 m and a maximum magnification of 0.20x .

Equipped with two linear motors, it enables high-speed, high-precision, high-tracking, and quiet focusing even on fast-moving subjects. It also supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking of up to approximately 120 frames per second for the α9 III full-frame mirrorless camera. Smooth tracking even when shooting 4K120p/FHD240p high frame rate videos that require precise focusing.

The adoption of linear response MF during manual focus allows for smooth and high-quality image expression.

Reducing the focus breathing allows high-quality movie expression.

Compatible with the α series camera’s image stabilization “Active Mode,” achieving high image stabilisation effects.

High operability, including a focus hold button, aperture ring, aperture click ON/OFF switch, and focus mode switch.

Designed to be dust and moisture-proof with a fluorine coating that prevents dirt from sticking to the front surface of the lens.



Pricing and Availability

FE 16-25mm F2.8 G Lens is available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.