Sony Pictures Networks India announces leadership changes

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced three significant leadership changes, reflecting the company’s continued dedication to strategic growth and operational excellence. These appointments are pivotal for SPNI’s journey, with each leader bringing valuable expertise and fresh perspectives to their respective roles.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, an industry veteran with a rich and diverse career spanning multiple leading media companies, is now taking over as the Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET). This marks his third stint with SPNI. While he joins SET, he will also continue to manage his role as General Manager at Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP). Nachiket has consistently demonstrated strategic prowess and leadership in his previous roles at SPNI, including managing P&L for SET, developing iconic franchises, and boosting advertising and distribution revenues. His broader role will enable him to leverage his extensive expertise to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences across both platforms.

Ajay Bhalwankar, who has been with SPNI since 2014, currently heads its Marathi channel. He previously served as the chief creative director for SPNI’s flagship General Entertainment Channel, Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Under his leadership, Sony Marathi has seen significant growth, delivering high-quality, engaging content that resonates with Marathi audiences. Ajay’s strategic vision has enabled Sony Marathi to carve a niche in the crowded Marathi GEC market. His emphasis on progressive and relatable content has helped the channel capture a 9% market share. Moving forward, Ajay will additionally spearhead Sony SAB as its business head. With his experience and creative acumen, Ajay is well-positioned to bring fresh and engaging content to Sony SAB’s diverse audience, further strengthening the channel’s reputation for quality entertainment.

Tushar Shah is the Business Head of English, Bengali, and Infotainment Channels and the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). He oversees prominent channels such as Sony PIX, Sony AATH, and Sony BBC Earth. With nearly 18 years of experience across two tenures at SPNI, Tushar has driven significant growth and profitability and enhanced viewership. His strategic leadership has also been crucial in the successful reach and expansion of Sony AATH in West Bengal. Going forward, Tushar will additionally oversee Sony MAX, Sony MAX HD, Sony MAX 2, Sony WAH and Sony PAL. His expertise will fuel further innovation across these channels, enhancing their market presence.