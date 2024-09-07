Sorevna Unveils Revolutionary Natural Hand Therapy Cream

New York, NY, September 07, 2024 — Sorevna, the leading USA-based organic and cruelty-free cosmetic manufacturer, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Natural Hand Therapy Cream. This innovative product is specifically designed to restore and maintain the delicate microbiome of hand skin, addressing the unique challenges faced by this often-neglected area of the body.

Hands are constantly exposed to harsh environmental factors, including frequent washing, sanitizing, and temperature changes. Recognizing this, Sorevna has developed a formula that goes beyond traditional moisturizing to actively replenish and protect the skin’s natural flora.

“Our hands deserve special attention,” said Dr. James Wright, CEO of Sorevna. “With our Natural Hand Therapy Cream, we’re not just moisturizing; we’re restoring the very essence of healthy skin.”

Key features of Sorevna’s Natural Hand Therapy Cream include:

Probiotic Power: Enriched with lactobacillus ferment lysate, a probiotic ingredient that replenishes the byproducts of beneficial skin flora.

Vegetable-Infused Protection: One of the only hand creams on the market to harness the antioxidant power of broccoli seed oil.

Microbiome Restoration: Specially formulated to counteract the disruptive effects of surfactants, hand sanitizers, and environmental stressors.

Natural Moisture Barrier: Helps restore and maintain the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Sorevna’s commitment to organic, cruelty-free products ensures that users can nurture their skin without compromising on ethics or quality. The Natural Hand Therapy Cream is a testament to the company’s dedication to innovative, nature-inspired skincare solutions.