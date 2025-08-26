SOTC Travel expands presence in Kolkata

Mumbai, August 26th, 2025: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel Travel and Tourism Company, announced the launch of its new outlet in Tollygunge, Kolkata. This new addition expands SOTC’s network strength to 7 outlets, reiterating the company’s strategic focus to expand its footprint in the city.
Kolkata is a key source market for SOTC Travel’s significant and growing customer segments in West Bengal and East India. The new outlet has been strategically chosen based on its viable location & connectivity – to serve both leisure and business segments, while extending its reach to key surrounding markets such as Garia and Behala.
SOTC Travel’s outlets offer end-to-end travel solutions with an array of services, including international and domestic holidays (Group tours, Personalised Holidays, Cruises, etc.), as well as Value-Added Services like travel insurance.
Kolkata Travel Trends:
- Top destinations
Domestic & Indian Subcontinent: Andaman, Kerala, Sri Lanka & Bhutan; darshans to Manasarovar and Char Dham
International: Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bali, Philippines, Egypt, South Africa and South America
- Unique preferences: high interest in experiential holidays such as Northern Lights in Scandinavia and Murmansk; Iceland, Antarctica, river cruising, self-drives
- Top customer segments: multi-generational families, working professionals & GenS
- Average holiday duration: 3-5 days for domestic/short haul; 12-13 days for mid/long haul
- Strong travel interest for Durga Pujo holidays: Europe, Australia, Africa, Singapore, Malaysia; Domestic – Kerala, Andaman, Sri Lanka
Contact Details
Address: No 20/38, Ground Floor,
Grahams Land,
NSC Bose Road, Near KFC,
Tollygunge, Kolkata,
West Bengal – 700040
Rakesh Bawa – Senior Vice President & Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel Limited said, “Kolkata is a key market for our holiday business in the state and across East India. The launch of our outlet in Tollygunge marks another milestone – expanding our store presence to seven prime locations in the city. Strategically located to serve Tollygunge, Garia, Behala and nearby areas, this hub benefits from excellent metro connectivity, premium residential and commercial clusters, showcasing strong growth potential.
With over 75 years of expertise and our deep understanding of the Indian traveller, SOTC is committed to offering curated regional products, special offers and personalized holiday planning. Our SOTC Holiday experts at our new Tollygunge outlet look forward to welcoming customers and crafting memorable travel experiences for them.”