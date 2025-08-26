SOTC Travel expands presence in Kolkata

Mumbai, August 26th, 2025: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel Travel and Tourism Company, announced the launch of its new outlet in Tollygunge, Kolkata. This new addition expands SOTC’s network strength to 7 outlets, reiterating the company’s strategic focus to expand its footprint in the city.

Kolkata is a key source market for SOTC Travel’s significant and growing customer segments in West Bengal and East India. The new outlet has been strategically chosen based on its viable location & connectivity – to serve both leisure and business segments, while extending its reach to key surrounding markets such as Garia and Behala.

SOTC Travel’s outlets offer end-to-end travel solutions with an array of services, including international and domestic holidays (Group tours, Personalised Holidays, Cruises, etc.), as well as Value-Added Services like travel insurance.

Kolkata Travel Trends:

Top destinations

Domestic & Indian Subcontinent: Andaman, Kerala, Sri Lanka & Bhutan; darshans to Manasarovar and Char Dham

International: Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bali, Philippines, Egypt, South Africa and South America

Unique preferences: high interest in experiential holidays such as Northern Lights in Scandinavia and Murmansk; Iceland, Antarctica, river cruising, self-drives

high interest in experiential holidays such as Northern Lights in Scandinavia and Murmansk; Iceland, Antarctica, river cruising, self-drives Top customer segments: multi-generational families, working professionals & GenS

multi-generational families, working professionals & GenS Average holiday duration: 3-5 days for domestic/short haul; 12-13 days for mid/long haul

3-5 days for domestic/short haul; 12-13 days for mid/long haul Strong travel interest for Durga Pujo holidays: Europe, Australia, Africa, Singapore, Malaysia; Domestic – Kerala, Andaman, Sri Lanka

Contact Details

Address: No 20/38, Ground Floor,

Grahams Land,

NSC Bose Road, Near KFC,

Tollygunge, Kolkata,

West Bengal – 700040