Soulflower Crosses Record Breaking Production Of 300,000 Units Per Month

Mumbai, 12th September 2024: This year, Soulflower achieved a record-breaking monthly production of 300,000 units using core ingredients sourced directly from organic farms, propelling the brand to become one of the largest Farm to Face beauty brands in India. The brand expects to cross the production of half million units per month by November 2024 and six million units in a year.

“Our Farm to Face concept came into being in 2021 by establishing a 9-hectare farm in Banswara, Rajasthan. Here we grow and nurture more than 1,200 trees to cultivate over 100 kilograms of herbs organically. This initiative not only supports the production of all-natural hair growth, skin care and personal care essentials but also trains and empowers local tribal women and youth about modern sustainable farming methods,” says Ms. Natasha Tuli, Co-Founder & CEO, Soulflower.

Soulflower prides itself on transparency, ensuring that all ingredients are clearly listed on its product labels—no hidden or confusing names. As a PETA-approved brand, Soulflower is committed to cruelty-free practices, using no animal-derived ingredients and never testing on animals. The brand also prioritizes sustainability by incorporating innovative methods to use recyclable and eco-friendly materials throughout its production and packaging processes.

“This is a remarkable achievement considering that our cultivation is almost entirely driven by local farmers and ingredients are harvested in small batches to ensure maximum potency and efficacy in each of our product,” adds Ms. Tuli.

Recognized as India’s first Farm to Face beauty brand, Soulflower has revolutionized the concept of clean beauty by ensuring that the journey of its products, from raw ingredients to finished goods, is entirely transparent and sustainable. The brand’s commitment to cruelty-free and high-efficacy solutions aligns with the growing global consciousness towards ethical consumerism.

“We integrate environmental sustainability into the brand’s ethos, ensuring that Soulflower’s footprint is as gentle on the earth as it is effective on hair and skin,” concludes Ms. Tuli.