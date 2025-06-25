Sound Growth Partners Invests in The BARS Program

EDMONDS, Wash., June 25, 2025 — Sound Growth Partners (“SGP”) is pleased to announce its majority recapitalization of BARS, LLC (“BARS”) on June 18, 2025. SGP provided all the capital required to complete the transaction via SGP’s One-Stop Buyout® structure.

Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, BARS is the leading provider of in-store, ID check compliance services for convenience and grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1997, BARS has combined a mission-driven philosophy with best-in-class service to ensure its customers responsibly serve consumers.

“BARS has spent decades providing a unique and valuable service to tens of thousands of locations around the country,” said Travis Steele, Partner at SGP. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with David Gaudet and Richard Wright and are excited about the future at BARS.”