South Indian Bank Celebrates International Women’s Day with Launch of ‘Women Like You’ Coffee Table Book

Hyderabad, March 10, 2025: South Indian Bank celebrated International Women’s Day by launching ‘Women Like You’, a special coffee table book chronicling the inspirational journey of 52 remarkable women from diverse fields. Ms. Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas, Director, South Indian Bank, unveiled the book at a grand event in Bengaluru in the presence of distinguished guests, industry leaders and women customers.

South Indian Bank is happy to launch Women Like You on International Women’s Day. This unique coffee table book showcases inspirational stories of ordinary women who have overcome challenges with strength and resilience, ultimately achieving lasting success. Much like the evening’s celebration, the book honours women achievers who have broken barriers and paved their own paths to success. Their journeys serve as a testament to the fact that behind every successful woman lies a story worth reading and emulating.

It was an inspirational evening at Radisson, Bangalore headlined by international para-athlete, and Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Dr. Malathi Holla. She shared her extraordinary journey in a session titled “Wings to Fly – An Inspiring Journey.” Subsequently, the versatile sports and celebrity anchor Madhu Mailankody moderated a panel discussion on “The Art of Balance”. The panel brought together many women achievers to discuss strategies for achieving personal and professional fulfilment. The panellists included:

Sreedevi Ragavan – Founder, Tattvamassi & Board of Governors, IIM Kozhikode

Rasika Iyer – Co-founder & CMO, Tata Soulfull

Priya Sunder – Co-founder & Director, Peak Alpha Investments

Simi Sabhaney – Chief Growth Officer, Dentsu India

The celebration concluded with a mesmerising performance by Saxophone Subbalaxmi, the first female saxophonist to hold a world record for playing the instrument for the longest duration.