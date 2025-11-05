South Side Smarts – IIT Madras Takes the WongaWits Lead

Chennai, 05th November 2025: After thrilling student audiences across Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Guwahati, WongaWits Season 2 — YES SECURITIES’ flagship initiative and India’s premier finance and stock market quiz — arrived at the dynamic and prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in Chennai. Known for its legacy of innovation, intellect, and entrepreneurship, IIT Madras proved to be the perfect stage for an event that celebrates financial curiosity and analytical brilliance.

The IIT Madras edition witnessed a phenomenal response, with 100 teams representing 48 colleges competing across multiple high-energy rounds that tested their grasp of financial markets, investment logic, and real-world economic insights. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, reflecting the growing appetite for finance and investing among India’s student community.

Among the standout participants were Arvind Vidhyashankar and Nidan Ali Basheer, Kanak Varma and Advik Kabra, as well as Ishaan Joshi and Krishna Murari Chivukula — all representing IIT Madras. Their enthusiasm, teamwork, and financial acumen made them crowd favourites and a true reflection of the analytical spirit the institute is known for.

The atmosphere was electric as teams battled through intense rounds filled with quick thinking, number crunching, and strategy. The auditorium resonated with cheers and applause, as participants demonstrated not only their knowledge but also remarkable teamwork and composure under pressure.

Adding to the day’s excitement, RJ Karun from BIG FM kept the energy soaring with his trademark wit, charm, and interactive games. His lively presence ensured the quiz remained a perfect blend of learning and laughter, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish.

The spotlight, however, belonged to the students of IIT Madras, who showcased extraordinary analytical depth and quick reflexes to secure top honours. Their stellar performance reflected the institute’s deep-rooted culture of excellence, curiosity, and leadership — reaffirming IIT Madras’ reputation as a cradle of brilliance and innovation.