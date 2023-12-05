Sowing the Seeds of Sustainability

As the world gears up to celebrate World Soil Day, the spotlight turns to the pivotal role that healthy soil plays in fostering sustainable agriculture. In this regard, two prominent advocates for regenerative farming, Beforest and IPL Biologicals, share their insights on the importance of soil health and sustainable practices.

Beforest, a community-based regenerative farming initiative, is on a mission to establish self-sustaining food forests. Sunith Reddy, CEO & Co-founder of Beforest Lifestyle Solution Pvt. Ltd., articulates their commitment, saying, “As we mark World Soil Day, let’s prioritize soil regeneration as a key step towards a sustainable future. Cultivating a desire to coexist with the soil is imperative, particularly in a country like India where soil is deeply tied to cultural practices.”

Reddy emphasizes the profound impact of soil health, not only on crop yields but also on climate change resilience. “Soil health enhances fertility for better crop yields and plays a vital role in climate change resilience. On this occasion, let’s unite in a conscious commitment to nurture the soil, recognizing that our actions today shape a greener, more resilient tomorrow,” he adds.

IPL Biologicals Limited, a pioneering company in biological solutions for agriculture, echoes these sentiments. Harshvardhan Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals Limited, sheds light on the challenges posed by a growing population. “India’s population is likely to reach 1.7 billion by 2050, and with it, the global food demand is expected to surge. Addressing this pressing challenge requires a paradigm shift, and leading this transformative change is advanced soil testing technology along with the use of Microbial technologies and innovations,” he states.

Bhagchandka emphasizes the transformative power of technology in reshaping farming practices. “Peering into the intricacies of the soil beneath our feet, these technological breakthroughs will lead to reshaping the landscape of farming, infusing it with intelligence, precision, and remarkable efficiency.”

The IPL Biologicals president stresses the importance of spreading awareness among farmers about eco-friendly solutions. “It’s crucial to spread awareness among farmers about the importance of shifting towards eco-friendly solutions like microbial-based biological fertilizers and fungicides. These alternatives not only maintain soil health but also enhance nutrient efficiency in crops,” Bhagchandka says. “Encouraging farmers to embrace these methods is key to sustainable farming practices, ensuring better crop yields while preserving our environment.”

On this World Soil Day, the collective voice of Beforest and IPL Biologicals resonates, urging a conscious commitment to nurturing and regenerating the soil. Their advocacy for sustainable farming practices serves as a beacon, guiding the way toward a greener and more resilient future.