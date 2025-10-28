S&P Global Ratings Upgrades IREDA’s Long-Term International Credit Rating to ‘BBB’ with Stable Outlook

Mumbai, 28 October 2025: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) today received an upgrade in its long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, moving to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB–’, with Stable Outlook. The short-term rating has also been revised to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’.

This upgrade brings IREDA’s international credit rating in line with India’s sovereign credit rating, underscoring the company’s strategic importance to the nation’s renewable energy mission.

S&P Global Ratings considered IREDA’s robust asset quality, sound capitalization and strong liquidity profile as key factors behind the upgrade. The rating enhancement is expected to strengthen IREDA’s funding capabilities, reduce its cost of capital and further enhance investor confidence across both equity and debt capital markets, reinforcing its leadership as India’s premier green financing institution.