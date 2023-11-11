Sparkle Savour @Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in style at Food Exchange! Join us for our exclusive Sparkle Savour Diwali Brunch, a culinary journey that promises to ignite your taste buds and fill your heart with joy. Our exquisite setting at Food Exchange will be adorned with the warm glow of Diya’s and festive decor, creating the perfect mood for this special occasion. Indulge in a mouthwatering feast featuring traditional and contemporary Indian dishes, all crafted with the finest ingredients. Live music, and a warm, enchanting atmosphere will make your Diwali truly memorable. Come and savour the magic of this special festival with us.
Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana.
When: 12th November 2023
Time – 12:30 PM to 04:00 PM
For Reservations, call: +91 9642326162