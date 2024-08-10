Spykar the leading denim brand Celebrates the Unbreakable Bond of Raksha Bandhan with #ThreadsOfLove Campaign

India, 2024:

Spykar, India’s most loved denim brand, launched a dedicated campaign for Raksha Bandhan #ThreadsofLove. Embracing the young and restless spirit, this campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond shared by siblings as they journey from childhood to adulthood. The video very well captures the sibling dynamic and the laughter shared, light-hearted rivalries, and unconditional support for one another.

To celebrate this occasion, the brand has curated a special “Threads of Love” hamper that is designed to symbolize the everlasting connection between siblings. Just like last year, A beautiful and thoughtful gift pack through its campaign “Threads of Love”, the brand continues its tradition of creating special moments between siblings by introducing a beautiful and thoughtful gift pack. It is an exclusive hamper that features a cross-body bag, a wallet with style, refreshing deo, captivating perfumes, and an exciting gift voucher for your sister. At the core of this gift pack lies an exquisite infinity bracelet Rakhi that symbolizes the limitless love and support that siblings share with one another. This collection characterizes what Raksha Bandhan is all about and how Spykar truly believes in offering the latest for the young and restless. More than a gift, it’s a bond—a celebration of trust and togetherness.

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan, India’s most endearing festival has been associated with brothers gifting their sisters. However, this year, Spykar aims to challenge this norm by celebrating the infinite bond shared by siblings. Recognizing the peculiar and powerful tie between siblings based on care, joy, and selfless affection, Spykar seeks to establish a more inclusive Raksha Bandhan celebration.

“Raksha Bandhan is a festival that resonates with sibling love, in its most pristine and most powerful form,” said Sanjay Vakharia, Co-Founder and CEO, Spykar. “With #ThreadsOfLove, we would like to contribute to building a platform where people can thank their siblings for being in their lives. Spykar is proud to be associated with this timeless connection between siblings, capturing the spirit of being ‘Young and Restless’.

For Spykar, Raksha Bandhan is not any festival, but it is a celebration of siblinghood. Now, celebrating that very essence, Spykar urged their customers to share their warm, heartwarming moments of Raksha Bandhan celebrations on social media with the hashtag as part of their #ThreadsofLove campaign.

