Spykar’s Palladium store turns into party hub for ‘Daur Apna Hai’ Nite – rappers, celebrities rock the dance floor

Mumbai, October 14, 2025: This weekend, Spykar turned its Palladium store into a party hub, hosting an in-store live performance with rapper Wicked Sunny. The star-studded evening hosted by Mohit Hiranandani saw rappers Kaam Bhaari, Sammohit along with actors like Prabhat Chaudhary, Shanaya Makani, and over 100 top digital creators and lifestyle influencers who came dressed in their boldest fits.

Daur Apna Hai, Spykar’s latest campaign, is a celebration of India’s young and vibrant spirit, confident, creative, and unapologetically original. The campaign launched with a rap anthem featuring Wicked Sunny, Dharmik, and the Vixens Crew, capturing the grit and ambition of today’s youth. Echoing Spykar’s belief that this is India’s time to shine, the anthem has become a cultural statement, uniting music and fashion as powerful forms of self-expression.

“What we witnessed was more than a performance, it was a movement,” said Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar. “Having a banger and high-octane party inside a retail store just shows how powerful India’s youth culture truly is when music and fashion unite. Spykar has always represented that young and restless spirit.”

The event marked a cultural moment where music, fashion, and youth expression collided, as fans poured in to experience Daur Apna Hai, Spykar’s viral anthem that has become the new voice of hustle and individuality. The evening also welcomed winners of Spykar’s Instagram contest, who earned their way to this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Spykar Palladium in-store concert set a new benchmark for experiential retail in India, proving that a denim store can be more than just a place to shop, it can be a stage for self-expression. Amid flashing denim walls and a crowd that spilled beyond the store, Wicked Sunny owned the stage with his infectious energy, delivering an unforgettable performance that had every attendee vibing and capturing moments for the ’gram.