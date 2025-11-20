Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals Achieves a National Milestone with India’s First Implantation of the Amvia Edge CRTP QP, a Next-Generation Auto-MRI Pacing Device

Hyderabad: Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals has successfully achieved a landmark advancement in India’s cardiac care landscape with the nation’s first implantation of the Amvia Edge CRTP QP, an advanced next-generation cardiac resynchronization pacing device equipped with Auto-MRI technology. This breakthrough marks a new era in physiological pacing and patient-centric cardiac therapy.

The pioneering procedure was performed by Prof. Dr. V. S. Ramchandra, Chief Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist and Chairman, Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals, along with Dr. Sravan Peravali, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, and Dr. Neelesh Chaitanya Reddy N, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, supported by the hospital’s expert cardiac care team.

About the Device & Its Significance

The Amvia Edge CRTP QP represents a major step forward in cardiac rhythm management and heart failure treatment by integrating cutting-edge features designed to enhance patient safety, comfort, and long-term clinical outcomes.

Key Features & Clinical Benefits

• Next-Generation Auto-MRI Capability:

Ensures 24/7 MRI safety without requiring special programming—significantly improving convenience and long-term care for patients dependent on cardiac devices.

•Physiological Pacing Advancement:

Supports conduction system pacing including Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP), enabling more natural heart rhythm restoration and improved cardiac synchrony.

•Enhanced Arrhythmia Management:

Innovative algorithms help reduce atrial arrhythmia burden, stabilizing heart rhythm and improving therapeutic outcomes.

Expert Commentary

“This groundbreaking device allows us to deliver highly personalized physiological pacing therapy with superior safety and precision. Its Auto-MRI capability marks a substantial leap forward in patient convenience and clinical efficiency,” said Prof. Dr. V. S. Ramchandra, who led the implantation along with his specialized cardiac team.

A New Chapter in India’s Cardiac Care

With this milestone implant, Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals reinforces its position as a frontrunner in advanced cardiac technology and electrophysiology. The achievement highlights the hospital’s ongoing commitment to embracing the latest medical innovations and delivering world-class cardiac treatment to patients across India.