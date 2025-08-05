Srinivas Garimella Elected as Vice President of FTCCI

Hyderabad, August 5, 2025 — Srinivas Garimella has been elected as the new Vice President of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FTCCI). His election was ratified at the Managing Committee meeting of the Chamber held today.

A seasoned entrepreneur and industry leader, Srinivas currently serves as Chairman of Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian arm of Japanese multinational Daifuku. The company had earlier acquired Vega Conveyors & Automation Ltd., a venture he co-founded over two decades ago. His strategic vision has played a pivotal role in transforming India’s intralogistics sector.

Srinivas has been associated with FTCCI for nearly a decade, serving in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee. He has been a strong advocate for MSME empowerment, skill development, and policy reforms to catalyse industrial growth in Telangana and beyond.

In addition to his leadership at Daifuku, he sits on the boards of multiple companies and chairs the IMC of Government ITI, Vikarabad—where he actively works to bridge the industry–academia gap through skill-building initiatives.

A firm believer in lifelong learning, Srinivas is also a startup investor, mentor, and thought leader. He regularly speaks at leading universities and industry forums on entrepreneurship, technology adoption, sustainability, and India’s manufacturing potential under the “Make in India” initiative.